NFL player Alvin Kamara is having a great season. The New Orleans Saints running back is on the short list for "Rookie of the Year" and earned $1.4 million in cash in 2017.

The rookie also became one of the league's most watched players, proving "more productive per touch" than any other running back in the last 25 years, Sports Illustrated reports.

Yet, despite all of his success, Kamara says he's the same person he was before he got famous. "Ain't nothing changed," he told Sports Illustrated. "I'm still here." In fact, what he did with his signing bonus was both simple and responsible. First, he tucked most of it away for later. Then he hit up his favorite wing spot.

"I got my signing bonus and I put that s--- in the bank and I went and got some motherf---ing wings," he says.