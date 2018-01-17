'Shark Tank' investor Kevin O'Leary: Here's how to get rich

First, you need money to invest. If you think you don't have any, think again, says O'Leary.

"The truth is, there is a lot of crap you don't need," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It.

So evaluate your spending, and if you're wasting money on extraneous purchases, save it instead.

"What I've learned to do, and what has really helped me in maintaining growth in my own personal investing is, anytime I pick up something I'm going to buy, I say to myself, 'Do I really need this?'" he explains.

"Because if I don't buy it, the money is going to be invested and make money every year for me while I'm sleeping."

For example, O'Leary brews coffee at home instead of buying it at a coffee shop.

"Do I pay $2.50 for a coffee? Never, never, never do I do that," he says. "That is such a waste of money for something that costs 20 cents. I never buy a frape-latte-blah-blah-blah-woof-woof-woof for $2.50."

He also says he has pared down his wardrobe to spend less money.

"I looked at my closet one day, full of crap I don't wear," he says. "Piles of clothes, and suits and sweaters and shirts." So instead of spending money on new outfits, O'Leary says he just wears 20 black suits, which match 20 black ties and 20 white shirts.

"It's my uniform, you see me wearing this all the time. Why? Because I save a lot of money doing this," he says. "I don't have to think too hard about what I'm going to wear every day."