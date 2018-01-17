The advice from Shonda Rhimes that helped Ellen Pompeo land a $20 million contract

Pompeo says that she reached out to co-star Patrick Dempsey to see if he'd be interested in negotiating their salaries together, to prevent the network from playing the two off each other (he declined.) She also recalls asking network executives for $5,000 more than Dempsey, to prove a point. They refused, and she felt conflicted about remaining on the show.

"And I could have walked away, so why didn't I?," she says. "It's my show; I'm the number one. I'm sure I felt what a lot of these other actresses feel: Why should I walk away from a great part because of a guy? You feel conflicted but then you figure, 'I'm not going to let a guy drive me out of my own house.'"

After Dempsey left the show in 2015, things took a positive turn for Pompeo. Not only did the show's ratings spike, but she negotiated an unprecedented deal with Rhimes and the production studio that gave her more creative control and ownership of her career.

After Rhimes signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix last August, Pompeo says she told the creator, "If you're moving on to Netflix and you want the show to go down, I'm cool with that. But if you want it to continue, I need to be incentivized. I need to feel empowered and to feel ownership of this show."

Pompeo secured a contract that includes a salary upwards of $20 million a year and a role as producer of "Grey's Anatomy" and a co-executive producer of the show's forthcoming spinoff. She even secured pilot commitments and office space for her Calamity Jane production company on Disney's Burbank lot. "Grey's" has reportedly generated nearly $3 billion for Disney, ABC's parent company.