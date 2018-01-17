Instagram users are promoting economic policy for pay

Singapore's government is hiring social media users to promote its 2018 budget, local newspaper The Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

Hoping to generate youth interest in state finances, the island nation's Ministry of Finance paid more than 50 Instagram users — most of whom boast over 1,000 followers — to post on the annual economic blueprint, according to the report.

The ministry didn't specify how much it's spending on the campaign, but noted that it was in accordance with market rates, the Straits Times said.

The budget, due next month, could increase the goods and services tax as well as e-commerce levies in the city-state, according to experts.

Read the Straits Times story for details on the government's media strategy.