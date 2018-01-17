These childhood hobbies may have helped Warren Buffett become a billionaire

Self-made billionaire and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett always seems to be ahead of the pack. He started his first "business" when he was just five years-old, and purchased his first stock when he was 11 years-old. Today, he is worth over $90 billion and is known as one of the most successful investors of all time.

His childhood provides a glimpse into the making of one of the world's richest and most powerful men. Buffett's upbringing instilled in him a sense of ambition, resourcefulness and creativity that has allowed him to build an investment empire and achieve tremendous success. (Instilling values like these may be the secret to raising future billionaires of your own!)

Buffett's favorite book growing up was "One Thousand Ways to Make $1,000," which taught him the value of compound interest and inspired him to pursue a wide range of entrepreneurial endeavors. Young Buffett worked tirelessly at various gigs like collecting the refund from recycling Coke bottles, delivering newspapers and selling lemonade, demonstrating his unrelenting work ethic.

Before he had a track record for smart investments, Buffett had a reputation for making smart bets on horse races, and even created tipsheets at his local racetrack, and his burgeoning love of statistics did not go unnoticed by his peers. His high school yearbook photo caption reads: "likes math; a future stockbroker."

This infographic, created by finder.com and The Visual Capitalist, illustrates the upbringing that turned young Warren Buffett into the "Oracle of Omaha."