Top 10 best jobs of 2018

Here are the best-paying jobs in America in 2018
With a new year comes new career goals, and for many people that includes a new job.

But an ever-changing job market and predictions of job-stealing robots make it hard to predict what positions will still be in demand in the future.

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. News & World Report built this list of 2018's Best Jobs to help job seekers narrow their search. To rank the positions, seven components were measured, including 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

The technology and healthcare industries having the jobs with the strongest combinations of these factors, with software developer and dentist taking the top two spots, respectively. Obstetrician and gynecologist, oral and maxillofacial surgeon and physician rounded out the top 10 list with a tie.

To see the top 10 jobs that offer not only a high salary, but also potential for growth in the future, take a look at the list below.

1. Software Developer

Unemployment rate: 1.6 percent

Median salary: $100,080

10-year growth volume: 253,400 jobs

2. Dentist

Unemployment rate: 0.4 percent

Median salary: $153,900

10-year growth volume: 23,200 jobs

3. Physician Assistant

Unemployment rate: 0.7 percent

Median salary: $101,480

10-year growth volume: 39,700 jobs

4. Nurse Practitioner

Unemployment rate: 0.7 percent

Median salary: $100,910

10-year growth volume: 56,000 jobs

5. Orthodontist

Unemployment rate: 0.4 percent

Median salary: $208,000

10-year growth volume: 1,100 jobs

6. Statistician

Unemployment rate: 1.4 percent

Median salary: $80,500

10-year growth volume: 12,400 jobs

7. Pediatrician

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Median salary: $80,500

10-year growth volume: 5,300 jobs

8. (tie) Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Median salary: $208,000

10-year growth volume: 3,900 jobs

8. (tie) Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Median Salary: $208,000

10-year growth volume: 1,200 jobs

8. (tie) Physician

Unemployment rate: 0.5 percent

Median salary: $196,380

10-year growth volume: 8,400

"Technology is the backbone of many of our jobs across the board this year," said Kim Castro, executive editor of U.S. News.

"Nearly every type of company is looking for people who can analyze and interpret data to solve problems. This technological boom is creating new opportunities for statisticians, engineers and software developers – these workers are developing the algorithms that are rapidly changing the global job market."

