Top 10 best jobs of 2018

With a new year comes new career goals, and for many people that includes a new job.

But an ever-changing job market and predictions of job-stealing robots make it hard to predict what positions will still be in demand in the future.

Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. News & World Report built this list of 2018's Best Jobs to help job seekers narrow their search. To rank the positions, seven components were measured, including 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

The technology and healthcare industries having the jobs with the strongest combinations of these factors, with software developer and dentist taking the top two spots, respectively. Obstetrician and gynecologist, oral and maxillofacial surgeon and physician rounded out the top 10 list with a tie.