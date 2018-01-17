Dow futures rise 150 points as major earnings, data linger on the horizon

Concerns over a possible government shutdown, however, weighed on market sentiment, causing major markets to end in the red.

By the end of Friday, Congress has to pass a spending bill in order to prevent a government shutdown; however, Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over an immigration bill that the Democratic Party wants to pass.

Looking to today's trade, earnings and economic data is expected to sway sentiment somewhat. Goldman Sachs, US Bancorp, Charles Schwab, Alcoa and Kinder Morgan are some of the names set to report earnings. Bank of America reported better-than-expected earnings, but revenue missed estimates.

On the data front, the business leaders' survey is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET and industrial production data at 9:15 a.m. ET.

At 10 a.m. ET, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is set to be released, while the Fed's Beige Book is due at 2 p.m. ET and the Treasury International Capital (TIC) data at 4 p.m. ET.