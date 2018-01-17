    ×

    US Markets

    Dow futures rise 150 points as major earnings, data linger on the horizon

    • Goldman Sachs, US Bancorp, and Charles Schwab are some of the names set to report earnings
    • Congress has to pass a spending bill by the end of Friday, to prevent a government shutdown

    U.S. stock index futures posted sharp gains before Wednesday's open, ahead of major corporate earnings from the likes of Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 150 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 10.25 points and 27.25 points, respectively.

    On Tuesday, U.S. equities finished the trading day lower, pulling back from the highs seen during the session. During Tuesday trade, the Dow Jones industrial average rose as much as 283 points, breaking the 26,000 mark for the first time.

    Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on December 29, 2017 in New York.
    BRYAN R. SMITH | AFP | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on December 29, 2017 in New York.

    Concerns over a possible government shutdown, however, weighed on market sentiment, causing major markets to end in the red.

    By the end of Friday, Congress has to pass a spending bill in order to prevent a government shutdown; however, Democrats and Republicans remain at odds over an immigration bill that the Democratic Party wants to pass.

    Looking to today's trade, earnings and economic data is expected to sway sentiment somewhat. Goldman Sachs, US Bancorp, Charles Schwab, Alcoa and Kinder Morgan are some of the names set to report earnings. Bank of America reported better-than-expected earnings, but revenue missed estimates.

    On the data front, the business leaders' survey is set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET and industrial production data at 9:15 a.m. ET.

    At 10 a.m. ET, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index is set to be released, while the Fed's Beige Book is due at 2 p.m. ET and the Treasury International Capital (TIC) data at 4 p.m. ET.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    When it comes to the economy, investors will be awaiting the latest remarks from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, who are both expected to be present at the American Council of Life Insurers executive roundtable in Palm Beach, Florida.

    Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be in New Jersey speaking about monetary policy communications at the "Tangri Lecture at Rutgers University."

    Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies will be of key importance after many major digital currencies posted sharp declines Tuesday. Bitcoin briefly tumbled below $10,000 following comments from South Korean authorities that pointed to stricter regulation on cryptocurrency trading.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---