Dow rises 133 points on better-than-expected earnings

"You've got a bullish start to the earnings season and earnings are expected to be strong for 2018," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. He added: "The very strong underlying trend for the market remains in place."

Equities closed lower on Tuesday after a sharp reversal from record levels. The Dow closed 10 points lower after rising as much as 283 points and breaking above 26,000 for the first time.

The reversal took place as concerns of a government shutdown loomed over investors' minds. Congress needs to pass a spending bill by the end of Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth, said there were concerns in the market that stocks had risen too much too quickly. "The government shutdown played right into that," he said. "I think the pullback was cooler heads prevailing. I don't want people chasing the market and pushing it higher for no reason."

Overseas, European stocks rose slightly, with the Stoxx 600 climbing 0.1 percent. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.4 percent.

Elsewhere, shares of Juno Therapeutics spiked 48.3 percent higher after The Wall Street Journal reported the company was in talks to be acquired by Celgene.