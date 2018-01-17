    ×

    Watch Paul Ryan and House GOP leaders speak as Congress scrambles to avoid a government shutdown

    House Speaker Paul Ryan and GOP leaders speak Wednesday as Congress scrambles yet again to avoid a government shutdown.

    Some government agencies will run out of money at the end of Friday if lawmakers cannot pass a spending bill.

    House Republicans are pushing for a stopgap bill to fund the government through mid-February. However, Democrats who seek protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants could oppose the spending plan, while some Republicans may threaten to oppose another temporary measure.

