The chances of Amazon's second headquarters coming near the nation's capital just got a lot higher.



Three bids from the D.C. area made the final list for Amazon's second headquarters, which was announced Thursday. That's the highest representation for any other region that bid for Amazon's "HQ2."

The three regions — Washington, northern Virginia and Maryland's Montgomery County — are among the 20 finalists for HQ2, which Amazon promises will bring 50,000 high-paying jobs and $5 billion in additional investments. Other cities on the final list include New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

Amazon didn't share many details about its criteria for narrowing the list from 238 bids. The company previously said it was looking at metropolitan areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment.