Bank of America loses its second head of tech and media banking in less than a year

Bank of America's global head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking Anwar Zakkour is planning to depart to pursue other opportunities, according to an internal e-mail obtained by CNBC and confirmed by a bank spokesman.

His departure marks the second global head of the group to leave in less than a year. Zakkour's co-head, Chet Bozdog, retired in March. Zakkour has been the sole head of the group since Bozdog's departure.

Zakkour joined the bank in 2013 after eight years at J.P. Morgan Chase, including the last two as global vice chairman of investment banking. Some of his recent deals include selling the Los Angeles Clippers to former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, representing Verizon on its acquisition of Yahoo's Internet core business, and selling Time Inc. to Meredith.

Zakkour will be replaced by Jack MacDonald, currently co-head of global M&A. MacDonald will remain in Palo Alto, California, and report to Diego De Giorgi, head of global investment banking, according to the memo. MacDonald has been with the firm since 1995 and has advised on more than $500 billion of deals during his career, according to the memo.

Zakkour will depart next month and will take some time before deciding on his next position, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

Before joining Bank of America, Zakkour worked on some of the largest and most influential media and telecom deals ever, including Verizon's $130 billion deal with Vodafone to buy the 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless it didn't already own, and General Electric's sale of NBCUniversal to Comcast.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.