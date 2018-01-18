Dollar wallows near 3-year trough, fears of government shutdown add to woes

The U.S. dollar was lodged near a three-year low against a basket of currencies on Friday with fears over a possible U.S. government shutdown adding to its underlying woes stemming from its eroding yield advantage.

The dollar index stood at 90.518, having fallen to as low as 90.104 on Thursday, a level last seen in December 2014. It has lost 1.8 percent so far in 2018.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to fund government operations through Feb. 16 and avoid agency shutdowns this weekend when existing money expires. The bill still must be approved by the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future.

"In December, lawmakers had to pass tax cuts so the process seemed smooth. But this time the risk of a government shutdown seems higher, even though it is not our main scenario," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX strategist at Barclays.

The prospects of the Senates approval has been complicated by President Donald Trump saying an extension of funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), a Democratic priority, should not be included.

The euro stood at $1.2234, near the three year high of $1.2323 struck on Wednesday. Having advanced 0.28 percent so far this week, the common currency could post a fifth consecutive week of gains.

The dollar traded at 111.02 yen, with its rebound from Wednesday's four-month low of 110.19 already fading despite rise in U.S. debt yields.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to 2.627 percent, near its December 2016 peak of 2.641 percent hit on hit on expectations on Trump's economic plans including tax cuts and infrastructure spending.