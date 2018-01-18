    ×

    Here are Morgan Stanley's top 'conviction' stock picks ahead of earnings

    Lockheed Martin, along with Korea Aerospace Industries is proposing the T-50A for the Air Force's T-X Trainer competition.
    Source: Lockheed Martin
    Morgan Stanley highlighted several "conviction" stock picks heading into the earnings season, representing potential upside opportunity for savvy investors.

    "We highlight 10 names for which Morgan Stanley Research analysts have high conviction going into earnings season," wrote the researchers in a note to clients. "Our analysts believe that one or more imminent events will drive the share price materially over the next 15-60 days."

    Morgan Stanley remains the single most bearish Wall Street bank in term of its S&P 500 outlook for 2018 according to CNBC's strategist survey. Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Michael Wilson's S&P 500 target of 2,750 is 2 percent below the index's current level.

    Still, the equity analysts see certain stocks outperforming others, including some that could see important catalysts affect their share prices in the coming months.

    Here are four of the stock Morgan Stanley recommends.

