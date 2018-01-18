    ×

    Here’s how cities are reacting to being finalists for Amazon HQ2

    • Amazon announced the 20 metro areas still in the race for its second headquarters.
    • The finalists were whittled down from a pool of 238 proposals.
    • Mayors and elected officials of the remaining locations are making their pitch.
    Amazon has whittled down the list of finalists for its second headquarters to 20 metro areas, from a pool of 238 proposals.

    The contenders aren't too surprising, as the front-runners identified by a CNBC analysis are still in the mix. Mayors and elected officials from the finalist cities are making their pitch.

    Here's how representatives for some of the 20 contenders have responded:

    Atlanta

    "Atlanta's spot on this list is a testament to our city's assets, including the strong working relationship between the City and the State," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "I am excited to move forward into this next phase of the process, and I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Deal, Commissioner Wilson, and all of our stakeholders to make sure Atlanta puts forth the strongest, most competitive bid possible."

    Austin, TX

    "We are pleased that the Austin region has advanced to the second round," said Mike Berman, a spokesman for the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. "We look forward to presenting the best of what our region has to offer and how we can partner with Amazon."

    Boston

    "I am proud that Boston is on Amazon's shortlist for its second North American headquarters," Mayor Marty Walsh said. "As a thriving city with a talented and diverse workforce, culture of innovation and opportunity for all, I see no better city than Boston for Amazon to call their second home."

    Chicago 

    "Today's news makes clear that Amazon recognizes Chicago's great strengths — access to talent, transportation, higher education, affordability and quality of life, which are the keys to growth and prosperity," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. "We are prepared to compete at the next level and the next level after that."

    Dallas

    Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted:

    Denver

    "It's great to be on Amazon's list of finalists as they consider the location of their second headquarters," said Governor John Hickenlooper. "Colorado is one of the most business-friendly states in America and we believe the Denver region would be a great choice for Amazon."

    Indianapolis

    Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted:

    Los Angeles

    "We've got rockets and rock stars, more engineers and more sunshine," Mayor Eric Garcetti said. "The Olympics, two NFL teams, and George Lucas all know L.A. is the future — so should Amazon. And we love that Jeff Bezos already has a home here."

    Miami 

    "My mayorship reflects a generational change that is perfect for receiving a tech company like Amazon. We need to usher in the knowledge-based economy to our city and ensure that it filters down to every resident," said Mayor Francis Suarez. "I put a call into Jeff Bezos and said I would be willing to fly to Seattle and make a personal pitch. He is from Miami so we would love nothing more for him to have his second HQ in his hometown."

    Montgomery County, MD

    "I am extremely pleased and proud that Amazon selected Montgomery County, Md. to enter into future discussions regarding locating their second headquarters," Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett said. "As the only County in the country on the short list, having the ability to move forward for further consideration is a real honor."

    Nashville, TN

    Mayor Megan Barry tweeted:

    Newark, NJ

    "Amazon's decision to place Newark on its short list of 20 municipalities to host its new headquarters is by itself a great victory for our city," Mayor Ras Baraka said. "This is how we get things done in Newark. We come together as a city and our skill in collaboration is itself something that will enormously benefit Amazon."

    New York City

    "We didn't need to offer a huge incentive package in order to make the shortlist. So our strategy is clearly working," Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Thursday. "If you want to be the most innovative technology company in the 21st century, you want to be in the city that has the most diverse set of companies you can work with. We think New York speaks for itself, and we want to work with them to create the environment they need and have the talent they need to grow."

    Glen said there are cities on the list "that are not really contenders," adding it's hard to compare a city the size of Nashville, for example, to New York City.

    Philadelphia 

    "Philadelphia's inclusion in Amazon's Top 20 potential locations for HQ2 is an exciting milestone for the city," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "We are thrilled at today's announcement, and look forward to working with Amazon's team on the next steps of this process to further highlight all that Philadelphia has to offer."

    Raleigh, NC

    "Raleigh is a thriving community that would be attractive for any business, large or small," Mayor Nancy McFarlane said. "We are proud of the investments and partnerships we've made that enhance our many attributes, such as our world-class university system, well-trained workforce, diverse economy, strong infrastructure, and emerging entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to sharing Raleigh's unique story with Amazon in the near future and learning about next steps."

    Toronto

    Mayor John Tory tweeted:

    Northern Virginia

    "We couldn't be prouder that Northern Virginia has been selected as one of 20 candidate locations for this historic project," Governor Ralph Northam said. "The Commonwealth's strong proposals for the Amazon HQ2 project represent an unprecedented level of local and regional collaboration, as well as strong support from Governor McAuliffe's Administration and leaders in the Virginia General Assembly."

    Washington, D.C. 

    "When asked what's the best city for one of the fastest-growing companies, we answered: #ObviouslyDC," Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "Making this list reaffirms what we already knew going into the bid process – Washington, DC is no longer a one-company government town, we are a leader in innovation and tech, brimming with top talent and endless opportunity."

    And one city that didn't make the list: Detroit

    Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said he was disappointed that Detroit didn't make the cut. Here's his full statement:

    It's disappointing we will not be welcoming a new Amazon headquarters to Detroit, but appreciate their continued investment and expansion in Michigan, including right in the heart of our Comeback City.

    Detroit's proposal to Amazon was incredible and garnered positive attention for the city from all across the world. As a state we will continue to pursue these types of valuable opportunities for our talented workforce.

    We are a top 10 state and we will continue driving to be the best in the nation. There is no limit to what Michiganders can do, and this proposal demonstrated exactly how we can marshal our resources and collaborate. Throughout the process of putting together this bid, we learned our greatest strengths and identified areas where we can improve. Now we are even more ready for the next big prospect.

    Michigan's spirit is unstoppable, and so is our comeback. This won't set us back — we're accelerating to the next opportunity. We know it's out there.

