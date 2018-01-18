Here’s how cities are reacting to being finalists for Amazon HQ2

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder said he was disappointed that Detroit didn't make the cut. Here's his full statement:
It's disappointing we will not be welcoming a new Amazon headquarters to Detroit, but appreciate their continued investment and expansion in Michigan, including right in the heart of our Comeback City.
Detroit's proposal to Amazon was incredible and garnered positive attention for the city from all across the world. As a state we will continue to pursue these types of valuable opportunities for our talented workforce.
We are a top 10 state and we will continue driving to be the best in the nation. There is no limit to what Michiganders can do, and this proposal demonstrated exactly how we can marshal our resources and collaborate. Throughout the process of putting together this bid, we learned our greatest strengths and identified areas where we can improve. Now we are even more ready for the next big prospect.
Michigan's spirit is unstoppable, and so is our comeback. This won't set us back — we're accelerating to the next opportunity. We know it's out there.