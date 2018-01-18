Here’s how cities are reacting to being finalists for Amazon HQ2

Amazon's new headquarters search down to these 20 cities 3 Hours Ago | 00:31

Amazon has whittled down the list of finalists for its second headquarters to 20 metro areas, from a pool of 238 proposals.

The contenders aren't too surprising, as the front-runners identified by a CNBC analysis are still in the mix. Mayors and elected officials from the finalist cities are making their pitch.

Here's how representatives for some of the 20 contenders have responded: