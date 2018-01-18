'Shark Tank's' Daymond John shares 4 books on success that changed his life

It's safe to say that one of Daymond John's favorite books on success is his own upcoming release, "Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life," which includes interviews about success with entrepreneurs and business leaders like Catherine Zeta Jones and Gary Vaynerchuk.

But books have always played a big role in the entrepreneur's life.

"As a kid, I would read a book three and four and five times because I knew I wasn't absorbing all of the information," John, who is dyslexic, tells CNBC Make It.

When he got a little older, he began to educate himself on achieving success.

To get started, he picked up a copy of "Think and Grow Rich," written in 1937 by Napoleon Hill, and has "read it 20 times since then," says John.

The advice in the book has served him well. In addition to his role as an investor on ABC's "Shark Tank," he's the CEO and founder of apparel brand Fubu, the founder of high-end co-working space Blueprint + Co and has authored multiple other books about success, including a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best-seller, "The Power of Broke."

Here are four books that helped change John's life. "I read every one of [these] books, probably every two years," John tells CNBC Make It.