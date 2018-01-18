Here’s what advertisers have planned for Super Bowl 2018

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest entertainment events of the year and a time for advertisers to get creative to make the most of the estimated $5 million they have to shell out for a 30-second spot.

In 2017, some ads focused on social or political messages, with Audi promoting equal pay and Budweiser, 84 Lumber and Airbnb talking about immigration.

So far, this year's crop look to be a mix of classics (Pepsi is remaking its famous 1992 ad featuring Cindy Crawford) and humor — see Bud Light's "dilly dilly" spots.

Here's a look at what advertisers have planned ahead of Sunday, February 4.