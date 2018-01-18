Read the full transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder's House intel panel testimony on the Trump dossier

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the transcript of the panel's interview with one of the co-founders of the investigation firm behind an infamous dossier about President Donald Trump's dealings in Russia.

In the testimony, Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson discusses details about how his firm came to hire former British spy Christopher Steele to lead the investigation. In the November testimony, Simpson touched on an array of topics, including Trump's possible dealings with Russian organized crime figures.

At one point, Simpson said "what we came to realize was that the money was actually coming out of Russia and going into his properties in Florida and New York and Panama and Toronto and these other places."

Simpson also talks about how Perkins Cole, a law firm that represented the Democratic National Committee, paid Fusion GPS a flat monthly retainer of $50,000 plus expenses for its services.

The House Intelligence Committee's release comes more than a week after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D.-Calif., released the transcript of Simpson's closed-door testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Read the full transcript of Simpson's testimony to the House intelligence panel here: