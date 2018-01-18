Wall Street appears to be taking a breather after Wednesday's massive rally

Republican lawmakers were scrambling for votes to pass a bill to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week. The White House threw its support behind the GOP's short-term spending proposal. (Reuters)



* GOP opens door to weekend votes on spending, immigration (Politico)

* Trump officials weigh keeping national parks open (Washington Post)

Following a New York Times report that says otherwise, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning that his proposed wall along the U.S. southern border "has never changed or evolved," and Mexico would pay for the barrier "directly, or indirectly." (Reuters)



* Trump says terminating NAFTA would yield the 'best deal' (Reuters)

Immigration officials are defending the deportation of a Detroit man who lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years. Jorge Garcia was brought to the U.S. by undocumented family members. Garcia was too old to qualify under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (USA Today)



* Trump administration bars Haitians from US visas for low-skilled work (Reuters)

Six American media outlets came under attack by President Trump and the Republican Party in an announcement styled as "Fake News Awards." The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Newsweek, TIME, and ABC News were criticized. (CNBC)

Michael Wolff's behind-the-scenes book of the Trump White House could reportedly be adapted for a TV series. Endeavor Content apparently purchased the film and TV rights of "Fire and Fury," but a network is not yet attached. (Hollywood Reporter)

Facebook (FB) announced it will broaden its probe into whether Russia attempted to meddle in the referendum on Britain's membership in the EU. An earlier investigation found only a minimal amount of activity. (WSJ)

A former assistant has been accused of stealing $1.2 billion worth of wine from his Goldman Sachs boss and selling it to wine dealer. The bank said the theft was discovered in 2016 and reported to law enforcement. (USA Today)