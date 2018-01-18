Watch Nancy Pelosi take questions as critical House vote to avoid shutdown looms

[The stream is slated to start at 10:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi takes questions Thursday as Congress barrels toward a government shutdown this weekend.

Lawmakers will need to pass a spending bill by the end of Friday to extend funding for agencies. House Republicans hope to pass a bill Thursday that would fund the government through Feb. 16, reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance Program for six years, and delay some Affordable Care Act taxes.

Some Democrats have threatened to vote against the stopgap bill if they cannot also pass a plan to protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation.