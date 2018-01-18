Watch Paul Ryan take questions as critical House vote to avoid shutdown looms

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Paul Ryan takes questions Thursday as Congress faces yet another deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

Some agencies will run out of money if Congress cannot approve a stopgap funding bill by the end of Friday. House Republicans hope to pass legislation Thursday that would fund the government through Feb. 16, reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance Program for six years, and delay some Affordable Care Act taxes.

A tweet by President Donald Trump on Thursday morning threw more confusion into that effort.

Some Democrats have threatened to oppose the funding bill if they cannot also approve legislation to shield hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation.