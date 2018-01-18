For the first time in the 48-year history of the World Economic Forum (WEF), the 2018 summit in Davos, Switzerland will be chaired entirely by women.

The move, a response to previous criticism about the prominence of men in the running of the event, will see seven women on 2018's meeting.

The co-chairs of the event include International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde, IBM Chief Executive Ginni Rometty and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Solberg told CNBC ahead of the summit that it was "an honor to be asked to be co-chair at the World Economic Forum this year."

"I look forward to meeting representatives from the business sector, politics and various organizations to discuss how we can bring the world forward," she said.

"For my part, as Norwegian Prime Minister, I am particularly concerned about the need to create a sustainable welfare society. Inclusive growth is essential to reach that goal. This means, among other things, that both women and men must be able to take part in the labor market on equal terms."