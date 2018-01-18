VISIT CNBC.COM

You can now get paid to eat chicken nuggets

The job of your dreams is finally here. British retailer B&M is looking to pay someone to be a "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur." According to the job posting, B&M is "looking for a tasty new individual, who'll be worth their weight in… food."

Insider reports that the job would involve helping B&M develop a new fresh and frozen food line.

"The successful individual will receive £25 [about $35] vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store and can share their feedback with the B&M buying to help evolve the range," says the site.

Lauri Patterson | Getty Images

While the job title may not accurately represent the fact that the lucky worker would need to test other foods as well, it can be assured that chicken nuggets will be included.

B&M is looking for a candidate with copious chicken nugget expertise. Experience relevant to this role includes "getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonald's and keeping them all for yourself," "being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there's cake" and "going to an event or party because there is free food."

In order to be considered for this chance of a lifetime, applicants must simply submit a paragraph detailing why they think they deserve the role.

B&M store near London, U.K
Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg | Getty Images
If you live outside of the U.K. don't worry — there are plenty of food testing jobs in the U.S. Job postings indicate taste testers are paid between $12 and $14 per hour.

Other strange jobs can pay even more. For instance, amusement park fabricators can make serious money. An amusement park expert tells CNBC Make It that entry-level scenic artists or woodworkers can make anywhere between $18 and 25 an hour. Expert workers can make up to between $25 and $70 an hour says the industry professional.

Seasonal workers can also find quirky and lucrative job opportunities. Every Halloween hundreds of actors are hired to scare haunted house guests as vampires, monsters and zombies. Every Christmas hundreds more are hired to spread holiday cheer as elves and Santa Clauses.

Freelancers on TaskRabbit also have experience working unconventional gigs, often without skills requirements. CNBC Make It spoke with several "taskers" to see what kinds of odd jobs are available.

Davette See was hired by a man to drop off items belonging to his ex-girlfriend after a recent break-up. Katie Zechar was paid to pretend to work at a startup that wanted to impress a high-level executive. Aisha Russell says that she is paid $30 a week to chop vegetables for a busy family.

None of these weird jobs, however, are quite as tasty as testing chicken nuggets. As B&M writes, "Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn't be diced with."

