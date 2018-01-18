You can now get paid to eat chicken nuggets

The job of your dreams is finally here. British retailer B&M is looking to pay someone to be a "Chicken Nugget Connoisseur." According to the job posting, B&M is "looking for a tasty new individual, who'll be worth their weight in… food."

Insider reports that the job would involve helping B&M develop a new fresh and frozen food line.

"The successful individual will receive £25 [about $35] vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store and can share their feedback with the B&M buying to help evolve the range," says the site.