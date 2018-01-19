Amazon and Nvidia are hiring people to cozy up to health VCs

Networking with health care venture capitalists is now a full-time job.

Both Amazon Web Services and Nvidia have job openings for folks who can network with health investors from the elite firms.

In Nvidia's case, that means funds like Venrock, which it specifically mentions. The AWS listing doesn't name-check any firms in its job listing, in favor of letting its future hire identify "appropriate VCs to target."

The idea behind these hires seems to be to build up relationships with investors and their portfolio companies, so they make an early decision to buy AI chips and services from Nvidia or AWS over others. Switching costs at a later-stage in the companies' life-cycle are labor-intensive and expensive.

The idea isn't new: Big tech companies have been networking with VC firms and start-up accelerator programs for years.

But the health care angle is interesting, as traditional tech firms haven't typically paid much attention to health.

"What's different today is that they (tech) recognize that healthcare is roughly a fifth of the GDP and they need a specific strategy to grow quickly in this sector," said Venkat Mocherla, who runs business development at Qventus, a health start-up that uses artificial intelligence tools to speed up hospital operations.