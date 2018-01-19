Amazon just hired a top Seattle doctor from Iora to add to its health group: Sources

Amazon has hired a top Seattle doctor in its latest push into health care, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Martin Levine of Iora Health, which focuses on Medicare patients in six U.S. markets, is one of Amazon's most high-profile hires to date in health. It's not yet certain what Levine's role at the company will be, said the sources, who asked not to be named because no announcement has been made.

Levine, a geriatrician who has focused on treating elderly patients with complex medical conditions, could be joining Amazon's internal health-care group known as 1492, which is testing a variety of secretive projects.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. We tried to contact Levine through LinkedIn and haven't heard back.

Last year, Amazon recruited health-technology expert Missy Krasner from Box. Krasner works on "special projects" at Amazon, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Amazon has also long been interested in learning about innovative health-care models. The company convened a secret meeting in Seattle a year ago with a group of executives that had rolled out creative approaches to patient care.