Amazon will no longer ask job applicants to provide their salary history

Several states and cities including California, New York and Philadelphia have passed laws which prohibit employers from asking job candidates about their salary history. Now, Amazon, one of the largest employers in the country, will also ban this controversial question.

An Amazon spokesperson tells BuzzFeed News, "We think this is the right thing to do for our current and future employees."

Policies like these are intended to address cycles of income inequality that can be perpetuated when compensation is based primarily on a candidate's salary history. For instance, a hiring manager may offer a candidate a lower salary than the job was intended to pay simply because they were paid less — or unfairly — in the past.