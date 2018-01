On Friday morning, the yield on the U.S. 10-year rose to its highest level since September 2014, while during the previous session government debt yields posted solid gains after weekly jobless claims data hit 220,000 in the last week, the lowest level of Americans filing for unemployment benefits in 45 years.

Looking to today's session, consumer sentiment data is due to be released at 10 a.m. ET, while two Federal Reserve members are set to deliver speeches.

In Washington, Fed Governor Randal Quarles is set to be present at the American Bar Association Banking Law Committee's annual meeting.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be in San Francisco, where he is set to speak at the "Bay Area Council Economic Institute's 11th Annual Economic Forecast Conference: Visualizing the Future of the Bay".