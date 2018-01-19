Chuck Schumer goes to the White House to talk to Trump about avoiding a shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer went to the White House on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump about a possible deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Trump invited the New York Democrat on Friday morning as Congress scrambled to find an agreement ahead of a midnight shutdown deadline. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., are not expected to attend.

Walking into the Oval Office on Friday afternoon, Schumer said "I hope" a deal can get reached.

On Thursday night, the House, with nearly all Republican votes, passed a measure that would fund the government through Feb. 16. It would also reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance Program — an addition meant to get Democrats on board — and delay some Affordable Care Act taxes.

As it stood early Friday afternoon, that bill appeared doomed in the Senate if the chamber took it up later in the day, as expected.

If lawmakers cannot pass a spending plan by the end of Friday, some government agencies will run out of money. Republicans, who hold the White House, House and Senate, have put the burden on Senate Democrats to avert a shutdown.

An earlier White House briefing in which officials put pressure on Senate Democrats to back the House-passed plan was delayed when Trump, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short got on the phone with Schumer to continue negotiations, a White House official told CNBC. Trump invited Schumer during that call.

A spending bill would need 60 votes to pass the Senate, which means 10 or more Democrats would have to support it. As at least three Republicans and many more Democrats announced they would vote against the House-passed plan, its chance of clearing the Senate looked dim entering Friday.