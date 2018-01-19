After a mixed earnings report from Goldman Sachs sparked a debate among Wall Street's bulls and bears, CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a piece of advice to the bank's well-known CEO.

"Whenever Goldman's results hit an air pocket, it always finds a new way to make money. My suggestion to CEO Lloyd Blankfein? Let's accept that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and own that market, offering worldwide hedges on the most volatile commodity trading since the tulip craze," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer argued that after this quarter, Goldman's stock is cheap, selling for only 10 times next year's earnings estimates after reporting a 50 percent drop in trading revenues.

"Wall Street may be confused about how Goldman Sachs did this quarter. I'm not," he said. "Many of the worries, to me, seem totally overblown, which is why I recommend picking up some shares right at the opening Monday and then waiting for a further pullback to buy more on the way down."