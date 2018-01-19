What will Trump say at Davos? Six analysts give their predictions

Expect "America First," a broadside against unfair trade practices, tough talk toward enemies and a fair bit of bragging when U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the World Economic Forum (WEF) next week, according to a range of policy commentators.

CNBC spoke to experts from the fields of defense, foreign policy, economics and politics to see what they predict the most unpredictable president in modern U.S. history might talk about in Davos, Switzerland.

"It's anyone's guess what Mr Trump will talk about at Davos, but whatever he focuses on specifically — like terrorism or international trade — he will have one eye on his political base back in the U.S.," Peter Trubowitz, director of the United States Center at the London School of Economics, told CNBC. "In short, I look for a variation on the 'I was elected to represent Pittsburgh not Paris' theme."

Since entering office one year ago, Trump has overturned both his predecessors' policies and political norms, touting his accomplishments while lamenting negative coverage from the press. Critics fear he has alienated and insulted important allies, while his supporters laud his focus on an "America First" agenda.

And he's been vocal in deriding what he calls the "global elite" — the wealthy, internationalist, and largely progressive community associated with Davos. Next week's crowd may be a tough one.