Sick of soiled cabins and biting, Delta wants proof support animals are trained

Passengers who wish to bring their support animal on board a Delta Air Lines plane will have to show proof of health and vaccinations 48 hours in advance, as well as other requirements, the airline said on Friday.

Under the new rules, which take effect March 1, travelers with a psychiatric service or support animal will have sign and present a document that says the animal can behave, in an effort to prevent aggressive household pets from traveling kennel-free in the cabin, Delta said.

The stricter standards are in response to sharp rise in the number of support animals on board, Delta said, and the rise in incidents involving these animals, which has jumped 84 percent since 2016.

Last year, a passenger's emotional support dog bit the face of the traveler in the next seat aboard a Delta flight.

"The rise in serious incidents involving animals in flight leads us to believe that the lack of regulation in both health and training screening for these animals is creating unsafe conditions across U.S. air travel," said John Laughter, Delta's senior vice president, corporate safety, security and compliance.

Under the Air Carrier Access Act, support and service animals will still be allowed into the cabin free of charge.

"Customers have attempted to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums known as sugar gliders, snakes, spiders and more," Delta said. "Ignoring the true intent of existing rules governing the transport of service and support animals can be a disservice to customers who have real and documented needs."

The Department of Transportation, which held discussions in 2016 with mental and physical disability rights groups about which animals should be allowed in airplane cabins, did not immediately respond to a request to comment.