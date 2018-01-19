One year in office: How Donald Trump has shaped US foreign policy

Trump's first year in the Oval Office has been dominated by several months of apocalyptic rhetoric with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During his first address to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September, the U.S. president threatened to "totally destroy" the isolated regime. Trump made several derisory remarks towards Kim throughout the year — labeling him "Little Rocket Man" — and publicly discouraged his own administration from making attempts to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang's leader.

"The way that (Trump) has handled North Korea stands out above all else. He has ratcheted up tensions and pressure seemingly without an end game in mind," Jeffrey Wright, U.S. researcher at Eurasia Group's North America practice, told CNBC in a phone interview.

Since the start of 2017, Pyongyang has fired 23 missiles during 16 tests and consistently ignored international calls to halt its nuclear and missile programs. In July, North Korea also launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).



More recently, tensions on the Korean peninsula appear to have cooled ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea next month. At the start of 2018, Pyongyang and Seoul renewed official communications for the first time in almost two years.

Trump sought to take credit for the talks, tweeting that it was his "firm" and "strong" foreign policy stance that had brought about a major diplomatic breakthrough.