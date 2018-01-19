Trump warns shutdown could be coming as Senate fights over spending plan

This is what happens when the U.S. government shuts down 30 Mins Ago | 02:07

President Donald Trump urged Senate Democrats to get behind a short-term spending bill Friday morning as the deadline for funding the government loomed only hours away.

Trump's tweet came ahead of a showdown vote in the Senate on a stopgap spending measure that passed the House on Thursday night. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell maneuvered to make sure the vote takes place Friday, rather than late Thursday, to put as much pressure as possible on Democrats who appeared set to sink the bill and restart negotiations to keep the government open.

Some government agencies will run out of money if Congress cannot pass a funding plan by the end of Friday.

"Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate – but they want illegal immigration and weak borders," Trump contended in a tweet.

"Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018!" he added.

The legislation before the Senate would fund the government through Feb. 16, reauthorize the popular Children's Health Insurance Program for six years and delay some Affordable Care Act taxes. The GOP included reauthorization of CHIP — a program popular with Democrats — in the spending plan largely to force the minority party to support it.

The bill passed in the House with only some Republicans voting against it and a few Democrats supporting it. However, it will need at least 10 Democratic votes to clear the Senate — and possibly more if the three Republicans who oppose it continue to hold out.