Majority of Americans say they are satisfied with the economy at levels not seen since dotcom boom, NBC/WSJ poll finds

As a government shutdown looms, here's what people are saying about Trump's first year in office 1 Hour Ago | 01:15

Americans are now as satisfied with the U.S. economy as they were during the dotcom boom, a new poll from NBC News and The Wall Street Journal found.

Sixty-nine percent of Americans said they were satisfied or somewhat satisfied with economic conditions in the country. That figure is up sharply from the mere 37 percent who said they were satisfied in June 2015.

That economic satisfaction was found across the political spectrum. While 86 percent of Republicans said they felt good about the economy, 65 percent of independents and 57 percent of Democrats said they were satisfied.