While no one is going to throw a pity party, there is a growing "problem" half of retirees face.

With retirement account balances at an all-time high, the percentage of Americans projected to be able to maintain their standard of living in retirement rose 2 percentage points from last year, to 50 percent, according to the most recent data from the Center for Retirement Research's annual National Retirement Readiness Index.

Now, thanks to smart planning — and market highs— more soon-to-be retirees are discovering that their nest egg is just where they want it.