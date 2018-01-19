    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Futures are higher after Thursday's losses. We get consumer sentiment data at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury yields keep rising, as the yield on the 10-year hit 2.64 percent overnight.

    -IBM shares are down in the premarket despite posting its first revenue growth in five years.

    BUDGET BATTLES

    -The House has passed a continuing resolution bill to avoid a government shutdown for another month. But the Senate needs 60 votes to pass it. Democrats can decide to block the resolution to try to force a deal on DACA protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally.

