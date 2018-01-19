Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Futures are higher after Thursday's losses. We get consumer sentiment data at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury yields keep rising, as the yield on the 10-year hit 2.64 percent overnight.

-IBM shares are down in the premarket despite posting its first revenue growth in five years.

BUDGET BATTLES

-The House has passed a continuing resolution bill to avoid a government shutdown for another month. But the Senate needs 60 votes to pass it. Democrats can decide to block the resolution to try to force a deal on DACA protections for young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally.