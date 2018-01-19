New Zealand’s Prime Minister is pregnant and will take 6 weeks of maternity leave

On the radio program "The AM Show," former cricket player Mark Richardson said that it was a "legitimate question" saying that employers should have the right to know if an employee plans to have children.

"The question is, is it OK for a PM to take maternity leave while in office?" Richardson asked.

Ardern said she was personally open to answering questions about her plans but said that it was inappropriate to suggest that other women should be forced to do the same.

"For other women, it is totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace," Ardern said to Richardson. "It is a women's decision about when they choose to have children. It should not predetermine whether or not they are given a job."

On the show, Arden said, "I think a lot of women face this dilemma in the workplace no matter what their profession or job might be."

And today, Prime Minister Arden also reiterated that many women before her have done what she plans to do. "I'm not the first woman to work and have a baby," she said. "I know these are special circumstances but they'll be many women who will have done this well before I have. I acknowledge those women."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Don't miss: