Indonesian leader's third cabinet reshuffle could have elections implications

A recent cabinet reshuffle in Indonesia is the latest move from the country's leader to firm up support ahead of presidential elections next year, according to a Singapore-based advisory firm.

On Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo oversaw the third reshuffle of his cabinet since assuming office in 2014. The reshuffle has political implications, with Widodo looking to gather support ahead of the presidential elections next year, Hasan Jafri, founder and managing director of HJ Advisory told CNBC on Thursday.

"The reshuffle gives more balance to groups and parties that are influential in the Indonesian political system, which happens to be the Golkar and the military," he said, referring to another name for the Party of the Functional Groups that currently holds 16 percent of the country's parliament seats.

The cabinet now has three from Golkar and three from the military, Jafri explained.