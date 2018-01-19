Watch: Trump addresses the annual March for Life

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Friday was slated to address the annual March for Life gathering of anti-abortion activists in Washington, D.C. Trump was set to talk to the group by teleconference from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump ran as an anti-abortion candidate in 2016, but his history with the issue is complicated. In 1999, as he first began to publicly consider running for office, Trump told NBC's Meet The Press he was "very pro-choice."

The event comes as Congress races to come up with a plan to keep the government open past midnight, the latest deadline for a government spending bill to avert a partial shutdown. The House passed a one month spending bill late Thursday on a party line vote, but the Senate needs 60 votes to pass the same spending bill, meaning the bill will require at least some Democrats to vote for it.