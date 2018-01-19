    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: Trump addresses the annual March for Life

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 12:15 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    President Donald Trump on Friday was slated to address the annual March for Life gathering of anti-abortion activists in Washington, D.C. Trump was set to talk to the group by teleconference from the White House Rose Garden.

    Trump ran as an anti-abortion candidate in 2016, but his history with the issue is complicated. In 1999, as he first began to publicly consider running for office, Trump told NBC's Meet The Press he was "very pro-choice."

    The event comes as Congress races to come up with a plan to keep the government open past midnight, the latest deadline for a government spending bill to avert a partial shutdown. The House passed a one month spending bill late Thursday on a party line vote, but the Senate needs 60 votes to pass the same spending bill, meaning the bill will require at least some Democrats to vote for it.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.