White House's Mulvaney: Chances of government shutdown are currently 50-50

Chances of a government shutdown are rising, a top White House official told CNBC on Friday.

Mick Mulvaney, chief of the Office of Management and Budget, said that odds of a shutdown occurring are 50-50.

"We were operating under sort of a 30 percent shutdown up until yesterday," he told CNBC. "I think we're ratching it up now."

Other White House aides told CNBC that "it doesn't look good."

Congress has until the end of Friday to approve a spending measure to keep the government open. The House on Thursday passed a measure that would continue funding the government for another month, but opposition from Senate Democrats and some Republicans make it unlikely that such a measure can pass.

Marc Short, the White House director of legislative affairs, said that President Donald Trump has been making phone calls in a bid to avert a shutdown, and that he hopes the government doesn't close.

If a shutdown happens, it will come just as Trump is marking his first full year in office. The president is planning to stick around Washington until the Senate passes a stopgap spending measure. Trump is slated to travel to his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he plans to attend a big-money fundraiser celebrating the first anniversary of his inauguration.