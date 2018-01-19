Here’s why you shouldn’t close out old credit cards, even if you don’t use them

If you still have the very first credit card you opened in high school or college, don't close it. Not even if it's fallen into disuse as you favor newer cards with better perks.

"In terms of the average length of your credit history, that card is really helping you," Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com, tells CNBC Make It. "It's helping your credit score."

Your credit score is determined in part by longevity. While your payment history and amount owed make up the bulk of the score, about 15 percent of it is determined by the length of your credit history, taking into consideration the age of each account and how long it's been since you used each one.

"If your credit history is lengthy, lenders have more information to accurately assess creditworthiness," Credit Karma explains. "It's also frequently an indication that you have been able to successfully manage your credit."