Arianna Huffington on the Women's March: 'This is the moment for women to find their voice'

Last year's Women's March set the tone for 2017.

Motivated by the 2016 U.S. election, women around the world took to the streets to vocalize their frustration. With numerous allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace, a growing #MeToo movement and a blatant gender pay gap in 2017, women will march worldwide this year as well.

Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of wellness site Thrive Global, says this movement has been a long time coming.

"We've seen so many powerful men be toppled that this is not just another social media hashtag moment," she tells CNBC Make It.

In fact, 2017 saw political wins for women that may foreshadow a turning tide. In Virginia, women unseated 11 male incumbents in the House of Delegates, one of whom is the first openly transgender female to be elected to the state legislature.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of decades of alleged sexual assault, resulting in a ripple effect of women speaking out on sexual harassment within the workplace and the ensuing #MeToo movement.