    Here's how your Senators voted on the government shutdown

    US Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell after the House passed a bill to temporarily fund the government on December 12, 2017.

    Now comes the finger-pointing.

    After approving three short-term patches to the federal budget, the Senate said "nay" late Friday to a fourth temporary spending bill, forcing the government to shut down in large part.

    The bill's defeat sets up a fresh round of recrimination, with each party holding the other responsible for the failure to reach a compromise.

    The House, voting mainly along party lines, had approved the latest so-called continuing resolution Thursday to keep funds flowing through Feb. 16. But in the Senate, a handful of Republicans and most Democrats opposed the bill, forcing the furlough of more than 800,000 federal workers.

    Here's how each senator voted on the four temporary bills since the start of the latest fiscal year in September:

    President Donald Trump quickly moved to blame Democrats for the bill's failure.

    "Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country's ability to serve all Americans," the White House said in a statement.

    The White House also said it won't discuss immigration until the government was up and running again.

    "We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators," the statement said.

    In return, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, pointed the finger directly at Trump.

    "The blame should crash entirely on President Trump's shoulders," Schumer said early Saturday.

    Democrats had been holding out for a deal on a resolution to the fate of so-called Dreamers, undocumented people who immigrated to the United States as children. Only five Democrats supported the latest stopgap funding bill, down from 45 who voted in favor of the first such measure in September.

    Yet, four Republicans, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah, opposed the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also voted against the bill, albeit for procedural reasons so he could bring the vote up again.

    Lee, a fiscal conservative, voted down each of the previous temporary spending bills. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also opposed the measure over budget concerns, saying the proposed measure would exceed spending caps Congress enacted in 2011 to keep expenses under control.

    Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who is undergoing cancer treatment, was the only senator not to vote.

    -Reuters contributed to this report.

