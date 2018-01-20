This 30-year-old screenwriter created the viral pink 'pussy hat'—here are her top 3 tips for success

Understanding the rhythms of your body and mind are crucial to knowing when you are most likely to be more or less productive, Suh says. She calls this process "inhaling" and "exhaling."
When you inhale, you are taking in new experiences, saying yes to opportunities and exploring your interests. When you exhale, you enter a time of intense focus, digest what you have learned and making your vision a reality.
For Suh, the summer of 2016 was an inhaling period when she explored knitting.
"At the time, a lot of my relatives judged me because it appeared that I wasn't working or doing anything significant and fruitful," she writes. "Had I not spent that time inhaling, I would not have been able to exhale the Pussyhat Project in the fall."
The key to leveraging your natural rhythm, she says, is recognizing you don't have control over which stage you are in, but you can learn how to make the most of each one.
"A lot of times, our discomfort in life comes from either needlessly questioning the stage of life were are in or staying in a stage too long out of fear of change," Suh writes. "If I simply noted and accepted I was in an inhale stage rather than beating myself up over being so unfocused, I might have made progress and met my goals more quickly."
