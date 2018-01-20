This 30-year-old screenwriter created the viral pink 'pussy hat'—here are her top 3 tips for success

During the midst of a career plateau, Suh co-founded the social movement with fellow knitter and feminist Jayna Zweiman on November 23, 2016. The pussy hat not only plays on "pussycat," but it also alludes to the "Access Hollywood" tape that surfaced in October 2016 in which president Donald Trump disparagingly used the term "pussy" while making lewd remarks about women.

"We chose this loaded word for our project because we want to reclaim the term as a means of empowerment," the co-founders write on their website.

After the march, publications such as Time Magazine, The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine used their print covers to pay homage to the pussy hat.

In her new book, "DIY Rules for a WTF World," Suh discusses the life and career lessons she learned leading up to the success of the Pussyhat Project. The 30-year-old Hollywood screenwriter graduated from Barnard College in May 2009 and found early success as a writer's assistant on the 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards and a member of the Fox Writers Initiative.

Yet Suh says she spent the better part of her 20s being a perfectionist, avoiding risks and listening to "self-sabotaging, patriarchal" thoughts that kept her from reaching her full potential. "DIY Rules for a WTF World" is the culmination of advice Suh gave herself and to friends over a decade to "be productive and happy."