Immigration has been the biggest flash point between President Trump and the tech community during the president's first year in office.
The issue is somewhat personal: More than half of the privately held tech companies with $1 billion valuations have at least one immigrant founder, according to the National Foundation for American Policy.
Tech leaders have used social media, internal memos, and most consequentially, legal briefs to voice their opposition to the administration's policies.
The clashes began early in the administration, starting when President Donald Trump issued his original travel ban in January 2017, preventing citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country. Trump's travel ban was blocked by multiple federal judges. The Supreme Court allowed it to go into effect in December 2017 while legal challenges continue in lower courts.
Tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent memos to their staff and posted criticisms on social media.