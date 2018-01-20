Days later, Google employees staged a protest at the company's Mountain View headquarters, where both Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Pichai spoke to employees. And 160 tech companies signed a brief against the President's travel ban.

Tech leaders have been similarly vocal on DACA, which allows undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to stay in the country. After the Trump administration announced plans to end DACA in September, executives from Jeff Bezos to Marc Benioff signed a letter to the President and just last week, another one to Congress, asking lawmakers to preserve the program.

However, tech has been relatively silent on one issue: H-1B visas. With pending legislation, the topic might be an area where the two sides come together this spring.

Congressman Darrell Issa, a Republican from California who announced his retirement last week, is sponsoring a bill that would reform the H-1B system, which provides work visas for foreign workers in "specialty" occupations, including technical positions that are in demand at many tech companies.

Critics argue the current system favors Indian outsourcing firms, which keep wages for workers low. Companies then replace American workers with H-1B visa holders, critics say.

Issa's bill would raise the salary requirements and close loopholes to prevent companies from replacing American workers with H-1B visa holders.

Currently, the U.S. issues 85,000 new H-1B visas per year, and the number of applications per year is roughly triple that. About 65 percent of all H-1B visas go to "computer-related" tech jobs, according to a report from Goldman Sachs.

The bill has bipartisan support: Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren, whose district includes San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley, is co-sponsoring the legislation. It is also endorsed by the San Jose Mercury News.

Tech companies have not yet endorsed the bill. But it could be an opportunity for President Trump and tech leaders to find common ground on one immigration issue.