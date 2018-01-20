Anthony Noto, Twitter's COO, is in negotiations to take the top job at online lender Social Finance, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Saturday, ending SoFi's search for a new chief executive that was prompted by a sexual harassment lawsuit.

An offer has been extended, although terms haven't yet been solidified or a final decision made, according to this source. However, an announcement is likely in the next few days. The news, was first reported on Saturday by The Wall Street Journal.

Last year, SoFi was among several high-profile Silicon Valley firms that took a reputational hit because of allegations of sexual impropriety. Last year, CEO Mike Cagney resigned under a cloud of scandal, after reports of harassment and a related lawsuit rocked the start-up.

Meanwhile, Twitter itself has suffered an exodus of top talent in its C-suite in recent years, with those departures being voluntary. A spokesperson for the company told CNBC that "as a policy, we don't comment on rumors and speculation."

A representative for SoFi declined comment to CNBC.