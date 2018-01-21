Amazon's automated grocery store will launch Monday after a year of false starts

After nearly a year's delay, Amazon Go is finally opening to the public on Monday morning.

Amazon's first automated grocery store promises "no lines, no checkouts, no registers" — and it could be a game-changer for the grocery and retail industry.

It'll test whether the technology can deliver after reports that the automated check-out technology wasn't working as planned early in 2017. It will raise questions of job creation and destruction by the e-commerce giant, and it'll test whether consumers will warm to an omnichannel, technologically advanced retail experience.

The single 1,800 square foot located in the middle of Amazon's Seattle campus was first unveiled in late 2016, and was supposed to open to the public in early 2017, according to the website.

Yet until now, it has remained in beta mode for Amazon employees only, reportedly due to the very thing that makes it so interesting: Technology that eliminates the cashier.

Amazon calls it "Just Walk Out" technology and it uses computer vision, deep learning algorithms and sensor fusion — many of the same advances being used to develop autonomous driving.