This Hearst ranch has raised cattle since 1865, now it also powers Apple's headquarters

Apple has disrupted its fair share of industries over the years — but cattle ranching is usually not mentioned as one of them.

Nonetheless, the historic Hearst cattle ranch (yes, the Hearsts of magazine fame) has become a hybrid solar farm for Apple, merging the world of tech with a centuries-old trade.

Hearst Ranches takes up 150,000 acres in two properties on the border of San Luis Obispo County, and has raised cattle since 1865. Each cow there weighs about 1,200 pounds.