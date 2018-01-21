Retail under Trump: More cash, different problems

For retailers already ahead, the boon of excess cash falling to their bottom line means an opportunity to further leapfrog ahead of their competition.

According to holiday sales, that means home improvement and furniture retailers. That's good news for companies like Home Depot and Floor & Decor. Giants like Walmart are in a class of their own.

But not all retailers will get a windfall from the bill and leveraged, unprofitable companies will fare worst. There is now a limit on how much interest expense on debt can be deducted against income. (There was no limit before.) The amount of operating losses that can be deducted against future income also is also now capped.

In other words, leveraged companies will be constrained in how they use debt expenses and losses to lower their tax bills.

"It's an additional drag on your ability to right the ship, and it's possible it accelerates the number of bankruptcies," said Josh Chernoff, managing director of the retail practice at EY-Parthenon.

Names impacted include: Neiman Marcus, Sears and Claire's. (It doesn't help that apparel/accessories and department stores saw some of the slowest growth during the holiday season.)