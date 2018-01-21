Retail under Trump: More cash, different problems

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is going to put more cash in the pockets of many retailers, but it's not going to save the industry or its employees.
Lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent disproportionately impacts the largely domestic retail industry. The new law also makes the effective cost of new equipment cheaper, which may make it easier to make much-needed investments in new technology. You also can expect more dealmaking.
For retailers seeking to reestablish a role in the changing retail landscape, that boost may prove impactful. For for those still struggling to find their place, or, even worse, those leveraged and without a profit, the tax bill may actually hurt.