The home seller's dream typically goes like this: A buyer appears the day the house hits the market, an above-price offer is made and the ensuing transaction goes smoothly.
In reality, some sellers watch in dismay as months upon months pass with no viable offers coming in. If this is the case and you're approached with a rent-to-own proposition, it might be worth considering.
"In some situations, it can be good for both parties," said Elizabeth Mendenhall, president of the National Association of Realtors. "Maybe the seller has had the house on the market for a while and the buyer might not be able to buy it today, but in time could."