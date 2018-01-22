Apple has teamed up with a charity set up by Pakistani girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai.

The tech titan said Monday that the partnership with Yousafzai's Malala Fund would expand financing programs to India and Latin America and offer secondary education to 100,000 girls.

The collaboration would also double the number of grants offered by the organization's Gulmakai Network, which supports programs in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkey and Nigeria, Apple said.

"My dream is for every girl to choose her own future," Yousafzai said in a statement. "Through both their innovations and philanthropy, Apple has helped educate and empower people around the world. I am grateful that Apple knows the value of investing in girls and is joining Malala Fund in the fight to ensure all girls can learn and lead without fear."

Apple will aid Yousafzai's fund with technology, curriculum and research into policy changes to reduce the barriers for girls attending school, the firm said.

CEO Tim Cook said: "We believe that education is a great equalizing force, and we share Malala Fund's commitment to give every girl an opportunity to go to school. Malala is a courageous advocate for equality. She's one of the most inspiring figures of our time, and we are honored to help her extend the important work she is doing to empower girls around the world."

Cook will also join the charity's leadership council.

In 2012, Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Taliban for defending the right of girls to receive an education. Since then, she has become a vocal campaigner, written a book about her experience and won a place to study at the University of Oxford in England.

Yousafzai is due to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.